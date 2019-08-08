- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Logo Hooded Jacket in Blue or Red for $37.50. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
For Greater Rewards members only, Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Arcadia II Rain Jacket in Red Coral for $23.98 with free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in several colors (Sergeant Blue pictured) for $20.93 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Finish Line via Macy's offers the Nike Men's Downshifter 9 Running Shoes in Red for $40. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge over $50. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a saving of $10 off list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Women's Legend React Running Shoes in Black for $45. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by about $15. Buy Now
