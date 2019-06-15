New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$19 $25
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Benassi JDI Slide Sandals in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $18.75. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $1. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in women's in several colors for the same price.
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 13
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Ends Today
Nike · 4 days ago
Nike Men's Fly.By Low II Shoes
$37
free shipping
Nike offers the Nike Men's Fly.By Low II Shoes in White or Dark Grey for $48.97. Coupon code "SAVE25" cuts the price to $36.73. Plus, Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- Available in medium and wide widths in select sizes 7 to 16.5
Macy's · 3 days ago
Nike Men's Air Ring Leader Low Basketball Sneakers
$49 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Air Ring Leader Low Basketball Sneakers in Dark Grey/Black for $48.75. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Features
- sizes 7.5 to 13
JackRabbit · 4 days ago
Nike Zoom Shoes at JackRabbit
Up to 40% off
free shipping
Save at least $7 on a selection of men's and women's
JackRabbit takes up to 40% off a selection of Nike men's and women's running shoes, with prices starting from $74.98, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. The deals:
-
Men's orWomen's Nike Air Zoom Structure 22 Running Shoes for $74.98 (low by at least $9)
- Men's or Women's Nike Air Zoom Vomero 14 Running Shoes for $89.98 (Men's Blue/White pictured; low by at least $8)
- Men's or Women's Nike Zoom Fly Flyknit Running Shoes for $96.98 ($at least $7 less than most stores charge)
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
6pm · 2 days ago
6pm Clearance Sale
At least 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
6pm takes at least 70% off a selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories for its Clearance Sale. Shipping adds $3.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping (as do orders of two items or more). Shop Now
Finish Line · 1 wk ago
Finish Line End of Season Sale
Up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $75
Finish Line continues to take up to 60% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes during its End of Season Sale. Shipping adds $7, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Save on styles from Nike, Reebok, adidas, Converse, and more. Shop Now
eBay · 1 day ago
adidas Men's EQT Support Ultra Primeknit King Push Shoes
$50 $220
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's EQT Support Ultra Primeknit King Push Shoes in Tan/White for $62.99. In cart, that price drops to $50.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 5 to 11
New
JCPenney · 56 mins ago
Samsonite Swerv DLX 28" Hardside Spinner Luggage
$112 $400
free shipping
JCPenney offers the Samsonite Swerv DLX 28" Hardside Spinner Luggage in several colors (Lagoon pictured) for $159.99. Coupon code "REA472" spins that down to $111.99. With free shipping, that's $288 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
Features
- 4 multi-directional spinner wheels
- mesh and modesty pockets on the interior
- full-zip compression panel
- expandable case
- side-mounted TSA locks
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCPenney Home Imperial Medallion Rectangular Rug
from $14 $20
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Imperial Medallion Rectangular Rug in a plethora of colors (Tavern Gray pictured) with prices starting from $19.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- washable
- cut-and-loop pile
- taped edges and bar-tacked corners
- fade- and slip-resistant (does not require non-skid rug pad)
- made in the USA
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
Ends Today
Nike · 22 hrs ago
Nike Sale
Extra 25% off
free shipping
Nike takes an extra 25% off select men's, women's, and kids' sale styles via coupon code "SAVE25". Plus, Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather T-Shirt
$15 $25
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Nike Men's Pro Colorblocked Utility Shirt
$26
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Pro Colorblocked Utility Shirt for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
- available in Black
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Nike Men's Pro Compression Leggings
$26 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Pro Compression Leggings in Black for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- Avilable in sizes S to XXL
Sign In or Register