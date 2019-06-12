New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$49 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Air Ring Leader Low Basketball Sneakers in Dark Grey/Black for $48.75. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Features
- sizes 7.5 to 13
Details
Published 1 hr ago
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Nike · 22 hrs ago
Nike Men's Fly.By Low II Shoes
$37
free shipping
Nike offers the Nike Men's Fly.By Low II Shoes in White or Dark Grey for $48.97. Coupon code "SAVE25" cuts the price to $36.73. Plus, Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- Available in medium and wide widths in select sizes 7 to 16.5
JackRabbit · 1 day ago
Nike Zoom Shoes at JackRabbit
Up to 40% off
free shipping
Save at least $7 on a selection of men's and women's
JackRabbit takes up to 40% off a selection of Nike men's and women's running shoes, with prices starting from $74.98, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. The deals:
-
Men's orWomen's Nike Air Zoom Structure 22 Running Shoes for $74.98 (low by at least $9)
- Men's or Women's Nike Air Zoom Vomero 14 Running Shoes for $89.98 (Men's Blue/White pictured; low by at least $8)
- Men's or Women's Nike Zoom Fly Flyknit Running Shoes for $96.98 ($at least $7 less than most stores charge)
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
New
Academy Sports & Outdoors · 1 hr ago
Skechers Men's Relaxed Fit Parson Todrick Slip-On Shoes
$15 $30
$4 shipping
Academy Sports & Outdoors offers the Skechers Men's Relaxed Fit Parson Todrick Slip-On Shoes in Brown/Olive for $14.99 plus $3.99 for shipping. (Pickup may be available.) That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 9 to 11.5
New
Proozy · 1 hr ago
Birkenstock Sandals at Proozy: 30% off Coupon
Extra 30% off
free shipping
Proozy takes an extra 30% off select Birkenstock women's and unisex sandals via coupon code "DN30". Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends June 14. Shop Now
Finish Line · 4 days ago
Finish Line End of Season Sale
Up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $75
Finish Line continues to take up to 60% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes during its End of Season Sale. Shipping adds $7, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Save on styles from Nike, Reebok, adidas, Converse, and more. Shop Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 6 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Nike · 1 day ago
Nike Sale
Extra 25% off
free shipping
Nike takes an extra 25% off select men's, women's, and kids' sale styles via coupon code "SAVE25". Plus, Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
JCPenney · 3 days ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather T-Shirt
$15 $25
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Nike Men's Pro Colorblocked Utility Shirt
$26
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Pro Colorblocked Utility Shirt for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
- available in Black
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Nike Men's Pro Compression Leggings
$26 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Pro Compression Leggings in Black for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- Avilable in sizes S to XXL
