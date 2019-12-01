Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge at least $50. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Kohl's
Most stores charge at least $18 more; this deal beats Kohl's price even after you factor in the $15 Kohl's Cash they include. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $15. Buy Now at JackRabbit
Discounted brands include Sperry, Red Wing, UGG, and Merrell. Shop Now at Sierra
Save on over 430 styles for men, women, and kids. Plus, get free shipping with no minimum. Shop Now at Clarks
The extra discount makes this one of the best sitewide discounts we've seen this year. Shop Now at Cole Haan
Shop a variety of men's shoes, from brands like Cole Haan, Dr. Martens, Bruno Magli, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's $22 under our mention from two weeks ago, $80 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at JCPenney
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles. Shop Now at JCPenney
That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
The JCPenney 2019 Black Friday sale is now live online. In-store, you can start shopping on Thanksgiving at 2 pm through Saturday. You'll save up to 80% on a wide selection of clothing, shoes, jewelry, toys, and home items.
JCPenney will also offer a coupon giveaway in-store on Thanksgiving. These coupons will be handed out before doors open on Thursday, while supplies last, and will give $10, $100, or $500 off a purchase of $10, $100, or $500 or more respectively. Each store will have at least one $500 off coupon. Shop Now at JCPenney
That's the best price we could find by $19 and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's $4 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.) Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's $30 off and the tied with our mention three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at JCPenney
