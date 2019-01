AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Nike Brasilia Medium Duffel Bag in Midnight Navy/Black/White for $29.15. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to. With, that's $7 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find by $9. It measures 24.5" x 12" x 13" and features a ventilated shoe compartment and adjustable shoulder strap. Deal ends January 20.Note: This coupon can only be used once per account, with a maximum discount of $40. (You must be signed in to use it.)