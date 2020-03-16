Open Offer in New Tab
Nightly Metropolitan Opera Streams
free
livestream

Stuck inside and need some entertainment? The Met Opera has you covered! Stream nightly encore performances of their Live in HD cinematic series from March 16 to March 22, 2020. Each performance will be available starting at 7:30 pm EST through 3:30 pm EST the following day on the Met Opera homepage. (The performances will also be viewable on all Met Opera on Demand apps.)

Tips
  • Monday, March 16: Bizet’s Carmen
  • Tuesday, March 17: Puccini’s La Bohème
  • Wednesday, March 18: Verdi’s Il Trovatore
  • Thursday, March 19: Verdi’s La Traviata
  • Friday, March 20: Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment
  • Saturday, March 21: Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor
  • Sunday, March 22: Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin
