Walmart · 1 hr ago
Night Owl's 8-Channel 1080p Wired Video Security System
$150 $300
free shipping

That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Need it for Christmas? Select stores have same-day pickup available when you order by 12/23 local time.
  • 1080p HD wired video security DVR
  • 1TB pre-installed hard drive
  • 6 1080p HD wired indoor/outdoor cameras
  • real-time alerts
  • night vision
  • remote viewing
  • Model: WM-C2X-861
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
