Green Man Gaming · 1 hr ago
NieR Replicant for PC
Preorders for $48 $60

Apply coupon code "SPR21" to drop the price to $12 less than Steam charges direct. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming

  • This is a pre-purchase; the game is set for release on April 23.
  • previously only released in Japan
  • revived visuals
  • mini-soundtrack
  • exclusive HD wallpaper set
  • rated M
  • Code "SPR21"
  • Expires 4/30/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
