New
Green Man Gaming · 1 hr ago
Preorders for $48 $60
Apply coupon code "SPR21" to drop the price to $12 less than Steam charges direct. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming
Tips
- This is a pre-purchase; the game is set for release on April 23.
Features
- previously only released in Japan
- revived visuals
- mini-soundtrack
- exclusive HD wallpaper set
- rated M
Details
Comments
