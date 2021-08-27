Nextex Men's French Terry Shorts 3-Pack for $29

Get three pairs of shorts at under $10 each with coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" for free shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 65% polyester, 35% cotton
- 2 side pockets with zipper closure
Use coupon code "ALLACCESS" to double up on the discounts and knock an extra 33% off dozens of styles. You'll need to sign in to see the savings. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members get free shipping. (It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Reebok Men's Camo-Print Shorts for $16 after discount ($14 off)
Apply code "AMCS" to save $50. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors (Dark Green pictured).
- Shipping insurance for 99-cents is added at checkout, but can be removed.
- Buy 2 for $22.60 via the same code; plus $6.72 shipping.
Apply coupon code "DNEWS444821" for the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Shades of Gray or Assorted Colors.
Add 2 pairs to cart and apply code "MTMD" to save $44 off the list price. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In several colors (Khaki pictured).
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the 99-cent fee.
That's a savings of $96 off list. Plus, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
Choose from a garbage truck or fire engine and use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
- You'll need to select your truck option before applying the coupon code
- 5 AA batteries are required (not included)
You'd pay $2 more for a 3-pack of similar items elsewhere – you get five here. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping.
- In several color combinations.
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Sign In or Register