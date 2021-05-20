Newrice MOC RC Building Block Race Car for $15

newricetoy.com · 1 hr ago
$15 $30
free shipping
Apply code "50OFF" to save $35 off the list price. Buy Now at newricetoy.com
Tips
- Available in 3 styles.
Features
- compatible with other brands
- non-toxic
- up to 30 minutes run time
- remote with sound effects
- app or remote controlled
Amazon · 59 mins ago
Supulse S6 Mini RC Hobby Smart Charger
$28 $40
free shipping
Apply code "TWL3QSNA" to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Exhobby via Amazon.
Features
- supports 6 battery types (Lipo, LiFe, Li-ion, Li-Hv, NiMH, and PB)
- capacitive touch key
- USB output
- TFT color display
- cooling system
- charge power 0.1-10A/150W
Amazon · 5 days ago
Schylling LED Cosmic Shock Phaser Toy
$13 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures 9" x 2" x 5"
- barrel spins & lights up when trigger pulled
- Model: CSP
LEGO · 1 mo ago
LEGO NASA Space Shuttle Discovery
$200
free shipping
While it's list price, it's the only place you can score this newly released set. Buy Now at LEGO
Features
- 2,354 pieces
- includes Space Shuttle Discovery and Hubble Space Telescope
- measures approximately 8.5" x 21" x 13.5"
Amazon · 2 wks ago
LEGO Architecture London Skyline Set
$32 $99
free shipping
That's a low by $2, although most sellers charge $40. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 468-piece set measures approximately 5" x 11" x 3" when assembled
- National Gallery, Nelson's Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge
- Model: 21034
