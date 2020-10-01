Choose from games for Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Some notable titles include Madden NFL 20, MLB The Show 20, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Paper Mario: The Origami King. Shop Now at GameFly
- Select titles get free shipping (they are marked in the product image), otherwise shipping starts at $2.98.
Bag $200 trading in your Xbox One X or PS4 Pro, $175 for the Nintendo Switch or PS4 1TB console, $125 for the Nintendo Switch Lite, Xbox One S, or PS4 500GB console, or $100 for the Xbox One 500GB console. Shop Now at GameStop
- Scroll down to see the offer and click on "More details" to see the trade-in value for different consoles.
- Not valid towards cash trades.
- Trades must be in full working condition to receive full value.
- Trade in the following:
- Xbox One X
- PS4 Pro
- Nintendo Switch
- PS4 1TB
- Nintendo Switch Lite
- Xbox One S
- PS4 500GB
- Xbox One 500GB
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
You can now request an early access invitation for Luna, Amazon's new cloud-based gaming service. Invites are being sent on a rolling basis. Once you receive one, a $5.99 monthly fee will give you access to a library of games to stream, unlike Google's Stadia, where they're individually purchased. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for PC, Mac, Fire TV, and web apps for iPhone and iPad.
Save on new and classic games playable on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS from $2.99. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Scroll down to see the included games.
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog, SEGA Ages Shinobi, The Legend of Legacy, and more
