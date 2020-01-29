Open Offer in New Tab
Ends Today
Rakuten · 25 mins ago
Newly-Added English-Labeled Japanese Foods at Rakuten
extra 15% off

Use code "SPOT15" to save an extra 15% off a variety of newly added Japanese foods at Rakuten, from sweet treats, cooking oil for meats, ramen noodles, and more. Even better, all products have labels in English, so no need to check Google Translate in-store anymore. Shop Now at Rakuten

  • To get this deal, use code "SPOT15".
  • Code "SPOT15"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 1/28/2020
  • Popularity: 3/5
1 comment
payluder
shipping is $15
20 hr 18 min ago