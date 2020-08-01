Save on external hard drives, laptops, networking cables, routers, and much more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items get free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
- The coupon discounts stacks with already marked down prices.
- Coupons are marked on the individual items' pages.
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
With prices starting from $2, save on over 600 items including clothing, shoes, small appliances, haircare, dental care, furniture, electronics, and more.
Update: Starting prices have increased to $3. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Woot discounts apparel, home goods, and other odds & ends to under $5, under $10, under $25, under $50, and over $50. (Do a little digging. You're sure to find something you can use.) Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on men's and women's clothing, home and garden items, furniture, accessories, and more. Shop Now
- All clearance items are final sale. No returns or exchanges accepted.
Save on top tech brands like Apple, Dell, Dyson, Sony, HP, and more. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Warranty information, where available, is found on individual product pages.
Apply coupon code "7AGABX32" to save. That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
- microphone and headphone jacks
- Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI and DisplayPort
- Model: K38231WW
Apply coupon code "93XPN57" to drop the price to $26 less than we could find it elsewhere, though most stores charge around $50 more. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by T3Wares via Newegg.
- 1920 x 1080 native resolution
- tilt adjustable
- 2 USB-C ports
- 6ms response time
- low blue light technology
- Model: 61DDUAR6US
Coupon code "FNTSTECH243" yields the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Newegg
- 802.11ac
- 4 external antennas
- Model: RT-AC3100
Apply coupon code "FNTSTECH73" to get this price. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Newegg
- transferring speeds up to 5Gb/s
- USB 3.0 ready; USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBWLG0060HBK-NESN
Sign In or Register