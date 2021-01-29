New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
up to 72% off
Save on laptops, monitors, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Tips
- Pictured is the Acer G7 Series G257HL 25" IPS Widescreen LED/LCD Monitor for $119.99 ($80 off).
- Many items get free shipping. Check individual product pages.
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
2 wks ago
Zoom Virtual Backgrounds
free
Make any video conference as fun or professional as you want with Zoom's collection of background images and videos. Shop Now
Udemy · 13 hrs ago
Udemy Courses
Free
Participate in free courses related to tech skills, personal growth & wellness, and productivity. Shop Now at Udemy
Tips
- Scroll down to find the free courses offered.
Features
- online video courses
Samsung · 1 mo ago
Samsung Monitor Sale
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to 30% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
Newegg · 1 day ago
Polycom VoIP Telephone Adapter
$40 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "63WTNTY259" to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- works with Google Voice
- add WiFi connectivity
- supports faxing
- Model: OBi200
Ends Today
Newegg · 1 day ago
$65 adidas Gift Card
$50
That's a $15 savings. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- There's a limit of three per customer.
Features
- Delivered via email.
