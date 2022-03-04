Snag discounts on monitors, desktops, SSDs, power supplies, TVs, and much more, including this Rosewill PMG750 80 Plus Gold Power supply for $89.99, which is $95 off list. Shop Now at Newegg
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
Sign up and get a coupon via text for a free pair of Bluetooth headphones. That's a $10 savings. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- wired or wireless
- one-touch media controls
Apply coupon code "LMA" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Available in several colors.
- 2 brightness levels
- temperature display
- gentle wakeup alarm
It's an ordinary LED porch light most of the time -- until you dial 911. Then the free app for your phone turns the light into a red, white and blue strobe to alert first responders to your home's location. Why I love it: "It can be challenging to find a home in a rural area, apartment complex, trailer park, or poorly-lit neighborhood. Seconds can save lives, and if someone is alone and unable to get to the door, first responders can still find them." Shop Now at The Locator 911
- Standard LED Bulb for $29.99 (pictured)
- Candleabra LED Bulb 2-Pack for $32.99
- BR30 LED flood light for $34.99
- Posted by Amy.
- bulbs last about 25,000 hours
Apply coupon code "EMCBQ347" to save an extra 20% on already reduced SSD's. Shop Now at Newegg
- Valid on items sold by Newegg only.
- Pictured is the Samsung T5 2TB Portable SSD for $175.99 (low by $44).
Save on over 200 titles including DragonBall FighterZ: Standard Edition, Halo: Infinite, Fallout: New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4: Deluxe Edition, and many more. Even better, select titles receive an additional 10% off with mobile check out and the code listed on the product page. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is DragonBall FighterZ: Standard Edition for $8 ($52 off list).
Getting a big-brand graphics card on sale from a reputable store is a hard task right now. This one has dropped by $100 and comes with Far Cry 6, Resident Evil 8, and a 1-month XBox Game Pass for free. Buy Now at Newegg
- up to 1,925mHz core clock speed
- HDMI and 3 DisplayPort outputs
- Model: RX6900XT PGD 16GO
It's $65 under list and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
Sign In or Register