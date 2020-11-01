Save on a range of items for all your gaming needs, including gaming PCs, monitors, accessories, chairs, and much more. Shop Now at Newegg
- The banner says up to 50% off, but we found even better discounts in the sale.
- Select items drop in price even more via the on-page coupon.
- Pictured is the X8 Wireless Rechargeable Game Mouse for $14.99 ($4 off).
Expires 11/1/2020
Published 12 min ago
Save up to $460 when you trade in your old device via the instructions below. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
Save on a selection of drives and data management hardware including portables, internal and external drives, plus flash drives as well. Shop Now at Western Digital Corporation
That's the best price we could find by $30, although most stores charge around $240 or more. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- compatible with USB Type-C, Type-A, Windows, Mac and Chromebook laptops
- 5 viewing modes
- includes 2 USB cables for type-A and type-C
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
That's the best price we've seen – it's a $20 drop since we saw it two weeks ago, and a $40 low now. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Respawn via Newegg.
- lumbar support
- covered with stain-resistant materials
- 360° swivel
- center tilt, tilt tension, and height adjustment
- Model: TROOPER-01
Apply coupon code "2FTSTECH68" for the best price we could find by $4 and take part in first-person multiplayer space dogfights. Buy Now at Newegg
This beats Best Buy's early Black Friday listing and usually retails at $550. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) IPS display
- Quad core processor
- webOS + LG Channels
- Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)
- Works with Google Assistant & Alexa, Apple Airplay 2
