Save big on a variety of products, including components, computers, peripherals, cell phones, smart home products, TVs, and more. Even better, some items receive discounts via coupon codes noted on their product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at around $2
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Treat dad to new pair of headphones from $100, speakers from $150, and more. Shop Now at Bose
Shop speakers, headphones, subwoofers, adapters, and more from brands like Bose, Beats, and Sony. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $5. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Bright Cherry.
- 6.1" IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen 720x1560 display
- 13MP dual rear camera
- 3,000mAh removable lithium-polymer battery
That's $10 under our February mention, $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best deal we've seen on this item in any condition. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3 stages of filtration
- HEPA media filter traps 99.97% of particles down to .03 microns
- silent technology & remote control
- Model: WK10050RM
Apply coupon code "FNTSTECH78" and store everything. You'll also save $40 under the next best price and get the best deal on any 14TB external HDD we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- Check out this handy chart to see how much data 1TB will hold (and multiply it by 14 for this drive).
- plug and play
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBWLG0140HBK-NESN
That's $41 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $50.) Buy Now at Newegg
- 45Hz to 20kHz system frequency response
- TL1 center channel speaker with 1/2" tweeter and dual 2.5" Dynamic Balance midranges
- 4 TL1 compact satellite speakers with 1/2" tweeter and 2.5" Dynamic Balance midrange
- 8" 50-watt powered subwoofer
- Model: AM1655-A
Sign In or Register