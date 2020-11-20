Save on all your computing and gaming needs with savings on storage, video cards, small appliances, monitors, RAM, CPUs, power supplies, and more, with additional savings on some items via on page coupon codes. Shop Now at Newegg
- Tech deals may be eligible for Black Friday Price Protection, as marked on individual product pages. Full details can be found here.
- Select items drop in price even more via on-page coupons.
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the SkyTech Blaze II Ryzen 5 Desktop Gaming PC for $549.99 (low by $200).
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Save on AMD processors, SSDs from Samsung, Seagate, and WD, Corsair RAM, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on laptops and desktops. Apply the codes listed on the product pages to get the maximum discount. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the ThinkPad X390 i7 13.3" Touch Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $899.99
That's $30 off. It's incredibly rare for a just-released Apple system to already get a discount. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock December 3rd but can currently be ordered at this price.
- Apple M1 chip 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS Big Sur
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
That's the best price we could find by $200 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Nutrend via Newegg.
- 12,000-watt max output, 9,500-watt rated output
- 8-gallon fuel tank
- 12-hour runtime at 50% output
- Model: G12KBN
It's $62 off the list price and $49 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Targus via Newegg.
- protective sleeve for 15.6" laptop
- padded top handle and contoured shoulder straps
- ventilated front compartment
- Model: TSB944US
Apply coupon code "MKTCS4WOETAG" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Magicalmars Feng via Newegg.
- soft silicone case
- tempered screen protector
- 20-watt USB-C PD charger
