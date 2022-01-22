New
Newegg · 9 mins ago
Up to 30% off
Upgrade your computer or home office with discounts on cases, cables, CPUs, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Tips
- Many items get free shipping. Check individual product pages.
- Pictured is the 12th-Gen. Intel Core i7-12700K 3.6GHz Alder Lake 12-core CPU for $364.99 via coupon code "ACFBNA942" (low by $18).
Details
Comments
-
Expires 1/22/2022
Published 9 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Amazon · 1 wk ago
EVGA Gaming Peripherals at Amazon
Up to 69% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on keyboards, mice, cooling fans, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $19.99 ($30 off list).
Amazon · 1 day ago
Hoyoki 6-in-1 USB-C Hub
$9.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "V4ES8ZRR" to cut an extra 50% off. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by XYZ Electronic via Amazon.
Features
- 4K@30Hz HDMI port
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
- TF card slot
- SD card slot
- Model: CB-C93-US
Amazon · 1 hr ago
MiLi Magnetic Laptop Phone Holder
$7.99 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "50KWKKQ9" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by MiLi Innovation via Amazon.
Features
- Supports MagSafe for iPhone 12/13 Series
- 180 degrees of rotation
- Model: HX-F01
Amazon · 1 day ago
Velcro One Wrap Thin Ties 50-Pack
$5.27 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $2 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Precut
- Reusable
- For organizing computer cables, junk drawers, tools, craft supplies, etc.
- Model: 90924
Newegg · 3 wks ago
$50 Fanatics eGift Card
$38 $40
Coupon code "93XSF75" takes an extra 5% off for a total savings of $12. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- email delivery
Newegg · 4 wks ago
Refurb DJI Mavic Air 2 4K HDR Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo
$749 $849
free shipping
That is the best price we could find for a refurb by $70, and about $239 less than you'd pay for a new combo elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- Sold by DJI official Store via Newegg.
Features
- 48MP photos & 4K/60fps video
- up to 34-minute flight time
- intelligent tracking
- includes remote control, three batteries, six propellors, plus chargers and accessories
- Model: CP.MA.00000167
