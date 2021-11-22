Save on computers, storage, electronics, gaming, GPUs, RAM, and much more, often with extra savings via on-page coupon codes. Shop Now at Newegg
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Shop discounts on TVs in a range of sizes, laptops with a variety of features, earbuds, various home security systems, TV mounts, streaming media players, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Sceptre U515CV-U 50" 4K LED UHD TV for $199 ($129 off list).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
- new, rounded design
- redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android apps
- improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Shop discounted TVs and projectors from Samsung, Sony, LG, Amazon, Vankyo, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung QN84A QN75QN84AAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,899.99 ($900 off).
- Most receive free shipping, although some may only be available for pickup.
Save on headphones, motherboards, gaming chairs, laptops, TVs, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
These are already Staff Pick discounts on computers and electronics, and they come with a Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Shop Now at Newegg
- The Price Protection means if you buy a marked product anytime through November 21, and it gets discounted to a lower price at Newegg on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- Pictured is the Warmlrec Infrared Electric Patio Heater for $81.59 ($32 off).
Redeem the rebate to get this price. It's the best deal we could find by $200. Buy Now at Newegg
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-1185G7 Evo 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 13.4" 1900x1200 touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Summit E13FlipEvo A11MT-022
That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Newegg
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-1185G7 Evo 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 4K 3840x2160 (2160p) UHD LCD display
- 16GB RAM + 1TB NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: Summit E14 A11SCS-088
Sign In or Register