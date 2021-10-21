These are already Staff Pick discounts on computers and electronics, and they come with a Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Shop Now at Newegg
- The Price Protection means if you buy a marked product anytime through November 21, and it gets discounted to a lower price at Newegg on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm Smartwatch for $179.99 (low by $100).
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
- New, rounded design
- Redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android Apps
- Improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Apply coupon code "STREAM20" to drop it to $80. That's a savings of $399 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
- over 150 live channels
- 500,000+ TV shows & movies
- Spanish channels available
- manage all streaming services in one location
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
It's the lowest price we could find and at least $4 less than you'll pay on eBay for similar products with no night light. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- dual USB ports
- dusk-to-dawn sensor night light
Shop over 100 discounted titles. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is Control Ultimate Edition for $12.79 (low by $12).
- digital delivery
Use code "EMCXHEHU4" to get this deal. That's $107 off list and the best price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Newegg
- read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s
- Model: MZ-V8P2T0B/AM
That's a substantial low of around $200. Buy Now at Newegg
- In Carbon Gray.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7 -1185G7 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 IPS display
- 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
