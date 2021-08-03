Newegg Back To School PCs and Peripherals Event: Up to 35% off

New
Newegg · 19 mins ago
up to 35% off
free shipping
Save on a selection from brands like Lenovo, MSI, HP, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Acer Chromebook 314 Celeron N400 14" Laptop for $ 219.99 ($70 low).
- Get additional savings on select products via the codes below the product.
Expires 8/9/2021
Published 19 min ago
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac
$29 $60
free shipping
That's at least $26 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit today, a savings of $31 off list, and the best price we've seen for it in either new or open-box conditions. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by poppy9780 via eBay.
- 1/3" thick
- compatible with Apple Mac OS X 10.4 or later
- 2.4GHz wireless
- 13 programmable F-keys
- concave key cap design
- Model: 920-003472
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Insmart Wired Bluetooth Computer Speakers
$14 $33
free shipping
Clip the 8% coupon and apply code "50HQLHNB" to save $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ShangHai CongYu HuaGong Ke Ji Storefront via Amazon.
- 5-watts each
- noise reduction
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 3.5mm audio interface
- Model: ME10
taotronics.com · 1 wk ago
TaoTronics Wired PC Soundbar
$16 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TK18" to get a buck under our mention from June and save $24. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- also works with 3.5mm jack devices
- LED accent lights
- mic and headphone enabled
- measures 16" x 2.5" x 2.8"
- Model: TT-SK018
Newegg · 1 wk ago
Gaming Monitors and PCs at Newegg
up to 40% off
free shipping
Nab some PC and laptop accessories starting from $5, laptops from $105, desktops from $150, gaming desktops from $290, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the MSI Optix 27" 2K FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $259.99 (low by $48).
