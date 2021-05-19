Newegg 72-Hour Sale: Up to 60% off

Save on home audio, TVs, portable speakers, and more, with some items at their best-ever prices. (Select items have additional coupon codes available on individual product pages.) Shop Now at Newegg
- Polk TL1600 5.1-Ch. Home Theater System w/ Powered Subwoofer for $169 via "572HRSALE2" (pictured, all-time low)
-
Expires 5/22/2021
Published 6 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Adorama
- This is currently backordered, but can be purchased at this price for delivery when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
You'd pay $17 more if purchased separately. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock, but can be ordered now at this price and it will ship when it becomes available.
- U1 Chip
- IP67 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in speaker
- Model: MX542AM/A
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. Shop Now at Micro Center
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Apply coupon code "EMPUSA2021" to get this deal. That's $3 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. (It's also the first discount we've seen on this item, which was released in March.) Buy Now at Newegg
- body and accessory tracking
- supports all SteamVR products
- data port sharing
- Model: 99HASS001-00
Sign In or Register