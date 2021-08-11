New View Calendar Dry Erase Board for $15

New
Belk · 23 mins ago
$15 $60
free shipping w/ $49
That's a savings of $45. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Features
- measures 26" x 14"
Details
Comments
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Amazon · 2 days ago
Rocketbook Flip
$22 $32
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures 6" x 8.8"
- environmentally-friendly
- write, scan, share, and reuse
- includes Pilot Frixion Pen and microfiber cloth
- Model: FLP-E-K-CIG
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Basics Writing Pad 6-Pack
$6.87 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $7 off list and an all-time low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 50 pages per pad
- 5"x8"
- narrow ruled
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Dymo Embossing Label Maker w/ 3 Tapes
$9.99
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $7 off and the best option if you don't want to pick it up in-store (most stores charge at least $3 more to get it shipped.) Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Posted by Donna.
- Why does she love this deal? "It's a great price for a nifty tool that I use all the time. I've organised my pantry and filing cabinets, and even used these tags on gifts."
Features
- three 12-foot tapes
- no batteries needed
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Paper Mate, Sharpie, Expo & Elmer at Amazon
up to 51% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on pens, glue, highlighters, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Paper Mate InkJoy 300RT Medium Point Retractable Ballpoint Pen 12-Pack for $4.76 (low by $3).
New
Belk · 25 mins ago
Bras & Panties at Belk
50% off
free shipping w/ $49
Shop over 200 discounted styles from Parisian, Bali, Hanes, Maidenform, and more. Shop Now at Belk
Tips
- Pictured is the Parisian Women's Underwire Push Up Plunge Bra for $19 ($19 off).
- Spend $49 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
Belk · 3 wks ago
Belk Clearance
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on over 16,000 deeply discounted items, including clothing, shoes, bed and bath, home items, and more. Shop Now at Belk
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Belk · 19 hrs ago
Cooks Tools 8-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
$30 $100
free shipping w/ $49
Save $70 off list price. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Spend $49 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge.
Features
- 1- & 2-qt. covered saucepans
- 5-qt. covered dutch oven
- 8" & 10" frying pans
- 3 vented lids
Belk · 1 wk ago
BOBS from Skechers Men's Viewport Brambo Boat Shoes
$34 $85
free shipping w/ $49
That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
