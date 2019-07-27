- Create an Account or Login
Best Buy via Google Express offers the New Nintendo 2DS XL Console Pre-Installed with Mario Kart 7 in Black/Turquoise for $129.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" throws a banana peel to drop that to
6th place $116.99. With free shipping, that's $13 under our Black Friday weekend mention, and the lowest price we could find today by $16, although most retailers charge $150 or more. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago, the best deal we could find now by $10, and the lowest price we've seen. Furthermore, although this has been discounted to the point of desperation (we've listed it at $75, $40, $30, and $25 since December), this is in fact, an incredible bargain and the product itself has mainly positive reviews. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB 4K Console for $349.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts it to $314.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find by $35 today. Deal ends July 27. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express takes an extra 10% off select items via coupon code "GDSMZL". Plus, orders of $35 or more free shipping. That makes select items cheaper than Best Buy's Black Friday in July deals. Shop Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Arlo Indoor/Outdoor Smart Home Security 2-Light Set with Extra Battery for $279.99. At checkout, that drops to $129.99. With free shipping, that's at least $75 less than you'd pay for these items elsewhere, although we saw it for $30 less in our May mention. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the SanDisk 512GB 2.5" 6GB/s Serial ATA Internal SSD for $59.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $53.99. With free shipping, that's $16 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 less than the best deal we could find for just a 500GB model.) Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the latest-release Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" 128GB Tablet (2019) in several colors (Black pictured) for $279.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $251.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $76, although we saw it for $2 less in our expired mention from yesterday. Buy Now
