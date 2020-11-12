Whether you need some cooler weather gear or want to stock up on markdowns for next spring and summer, you can snag up to half off a selection of Nike men's and women's activewear and shoes, with prices starting at around $18 after savings. Shop Now at JackRabbit
- Orders of $75 or more ship free; otherwise, shipping adds $7.99.
- Pictured is the Nike Men's Rise 365 Short Sleeve T-Shirt for $19.97 (a low by $15).
Published 32 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Save on over 400 items, with women's shoes from $18, men's shoes from $20, coats from $29, leggings from $30, and more. Shop Now at Nike
- Apply coupon code "SIGNIN" to nab this discount.
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on over 160 items, with shoes from $15, T-shirts from $16, shorts from $19, coats from $37, and more. Shop Now at Under Armour
- Pictured are the Under Armour Men's Charged Commit 2 Training Shoes in Black for $60.99 ($19 off).
- Shipping adds $4.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Save on kids', women's, and men's Birkenstocks from $14.97. Shop Now at Birkenstock
- This deal is for Birkenstock members so you'll need to create an account to access the sale. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Birkenstock Men's Medina Sandals pictured for $55 ($55 off).
That's $78 off list and the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Blue.
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles. Shop Now at JackRabbit
Plus, get an extra 5% off when you apply code "FDHD7T" to select shoes.
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at JackRabbit
- Get this price via coupon code "KHLC74H".
- In several colors for Men or Women (Myrtle/Charcoal Grey for Men pictured)
Save $24 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at JackRabbit
- In Men's Black/Silver (pictured) or Women's White/Purple.
Use coupon code "KBTH7D" to yield the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at JackRabbit
- Available in
several colors Blue/Black and Black/Red (Black/Red pictured).
