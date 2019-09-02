Personalize your DealNews Experience
Hayneedle offers the New England Arbors Eden Vienna 7.5-foot Vinyl Arch Arbor in White for $168. Coupon code "LABORDAY" cuts the price to $142.80. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 16-Foot Sun Shade Canopy for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed in Vanilla for $220 with free shipping. That's $29 under our mention from five days ago, $180 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Hayneedle cuts up to 50% off a selection of home furniture, patio furniture, decor, and more during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, coupon code "LABORDAY" cuts an extra 15% off select items. Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $49 or more qualify for free shipping. (Some larger items may incur an additional surcharge.) Shop Now
Hayneedle offers two Coral Coast Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs in Black for $72.15. Coupon code "LABORDAY" cuts the price to $61.33. With free shipping, that is $2 under our February mention and is the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
