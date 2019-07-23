New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
New Dell Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$819 $1,427
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its new Dell Vostro 13 5390 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $819 with free shipping. That's $608 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 pro 64-bit
