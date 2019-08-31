Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the New Buffalo Corp. Pro-Series 6-Foot Multipurpose Scaffolding for $164.99 with free shipping. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $32. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Maxcraft 7-in-1 Precision Pocket Screwdriver for $4.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $4.92. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Warner Sanding Block Hand Sander in Dimpled Rubber for $2.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Master Appliance Mini Triggertorch for $16.41 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Critter Spray Products 118SG Siphon Gun for $34.68 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 5-Piece Magnetic Nutdrivers Set for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, the best price we could find by $6 today, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sportsman Sandstorm Series 1,400-watt Portable Gasoline Generator for
$159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41.
Update: The price now drops to $155.42 when you choose in-store pickup. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ontel SpeedOut Damaged Screw and Bolt Extractor 4-Piece Set for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $7.90. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts CAP Barbell Cast Iron Dumbbell Pairs with prices starting from $3.79. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Wayfair offers the Luxier Pressure Balanced Rain Multi-Function Shower Tower Panel Massage System with Handheld in Silver for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $410 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now dropped to $169.99. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the AutoSpa 9" 2-in-1 Microfiber Wash Mop with 48" Extension Pole for $12.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Enkeeo via Amazon offers its Enkeeo 42,000mAh Portable Power Station for $129.99. Coupon code "33QXEJAA" drops the price to $87.09. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Alexander Taron Engstler Cuckoo Clock for $35.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
