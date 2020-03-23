Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $7 under our mention from a few days ago, and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Belk
That's $2 under last week's mention, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $28 today. Buy Now at eBay
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders
and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's $34 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nike
Save on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's the best we've seen for any Nike Air Max 200s and a low by $45 today. Buy Now at Finish Line
At $15.83 a pair, it's the best price we've seen for any Michael Kors men's pants. Buy Now at Belk
Save on blenders, frying pans, plastic storage sets, dutch ovens, and more. Shop Now at Belk
Save on clothing, shoes, accessories, and home items. Shop Now at Belk
Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Belk
Save extra on activewear, sneakers, and more in the largest sitewide discount we've seen since our Cyber Monday mention. Shop Now at New Balance
That's the best price we could find by $78. Buy Now at eBay
