Finish Line via Macy's offers the New Balance Men's 247 V2 Casual Sneakers for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. They're available in sizes 11 to 12. Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet takes 40% off a selection of up to 800 men's, women's, kids', and unisex New Balance shoes. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply (such as New Balance 993 shoes, MAP shoes, and final markdowns). Shop Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet offers a selection of New Balance women's boots from $34.99 to $111.99. Coupon code "WINTERISCOMING" drops the higher prices to $34.99 and bags free shipping for all. That's a savings of up to $105. Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay offers the New Balance Women's 890V6 Boston Shoes in Navy for $31.74 with free shipping. That the best deal we could find by $33 – less than half the price we saw elsewhere. Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet offers a selection of New Balance Men's and Women's 009 Shoes from $29.99. Coupon code "STYLE29" bags free shipping (and cuts the $39.99 style down to $29.99.) That's around $10 to $20 less than what you'd pay for these styles elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of shoes at Amazon Outlet with prices starting at around $9. Plus, shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Shop adidas, Nike, Crocs, Clarks, New Balance, and more. Shop Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Renew Arena Running Shoes in several colors (Indigo pictured) for $37.50 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most stores charge $56 or more. (We saw them for $2 less in April.) Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Dezi II Moccasin Slippers in Navy or Tan for $20.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Linen Suit Pants in Blue Plaid for $18.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops it to $15.19. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Joe's New Balance offers the New Balance Men's 247 Decon Running Shoes in Steel or Black for $63.99. Coupon code "247SALE" cuts it to $29.99 and bags free shipping. That's tied with our December mention and is the lowest price we could find by at least $15. Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay offers the New Balance Men's 009 Shoes in Grey for $29.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $10.
Update: The price has dropped to $27.99. Buy Now
Today only, Joe's New Balance Outlet offers the New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Nubuck Shoes in Pink for $34.99 with free shipping. That is a buck under last week's mention, $55 off, and the best we've seen. Buy Now
