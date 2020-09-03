Styles start at $17 after the discount and coupon code "AUGJ4U20". Shop Now at Ashley Stewart
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
- Items eligible for 30% off are marked, and the discounted price appears on the product page.
There are over 800 deals available in this sale. Save on electronics, home & garden, clothing, toys, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Though the banner says up to 50% off, we found greater discounts within (there's an option for 70% Off or More on the left side of the page).
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save on everything from laptops, headphones, shoes, Dyson vacuums, Android and Apple phones, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on over 600 men's, women's, and kids' apparel, accessories, and shoes. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95; orders of $100 or more ship free.
- Most items in this sale will show a final discount in cart.
Over 75 styles to choose from. Shop Now at Birkenstock
- This deal is for Birkenstock members so you'll need to create an account to access the sale. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Save on all the denim styles you love including leggings, skinny jeans, flare jeans, skirts, and more. Even better, coupon code "TEXTMEASHLEY" takes an extra $5 off $15. Shop Now at Ashley Stewart
Save on women's blouses, sweaters, tank tops, and more. With prices starting at $6 after coupon code "AUGJ4U20", snag a new top for every occasion. Shop Now at Ashley Stewart
- Orders of $50 or more bag free shipping, otherwise, shipping adds $8.95.
- Items eligible for 40% off are marked, and the discounted price appears on the product page.
Sign In or Register