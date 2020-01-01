Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's essentially the innards of the iPhone 11 with the body of the iPhone 8. Shop Now at Apple
Developed in partnership with CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at Apple Services
That's $231 cheaper than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
That's at least $30 less than you'd pay for a refurb; this one is open-box.
Update: The price has dropped to $539.99.
Update 2: The headline has been changed to more accurately describe the item's condition. Buy Now at eBay
This phone without a plan would cost at least $199 elsewhere. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's a $5 savings. Shop Now at Apple Services
Save $3 and grab some friends to collaborate on Spotify and Apple Music playlists. Shop Now at Apple Services
Forgot your glasses? No worries! With this magnifying app, you can see what you need to in great detail while also looking cool being on your phone. Plus, it's $5 off list! Shop Now at Apple Services
Save $10 on this app, which puts hundreds of synth sounds at your fingertips. Learn the intros to Van Halen's Jump or Europe's The Final Countdown, then throw in some Axel F for variety. Use your AirPods, no one needs to hear this. Shop Now at Apple Services
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $101. Buy Now at BuyDig
It's a low by $15 and the best price we've seen. Catch up on all your favorite podcasts, new albums, audibles, and more. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $85.
Update: The price has increased to $315.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $121. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
