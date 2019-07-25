- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
For pickup only, Micro Center offers the new Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" Laptop in Space Grey for $899.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $199. Buy Now
For pickup only, Micro Center offers the Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" Laptop in Silver for $999.99. That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's $16 under our March mention, the best deal for a refurb today by at least $10, and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. Buy Now
