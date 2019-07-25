New
Micro Center · 15 mins ago
New Apple MacBook Air i5 13" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD & Touch ID
$900 $1,100
pickup at Micro Center

For pickup only, Micro Center offers the new Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" Laptop in Space Grey for $899.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $199. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • touch ID
  • macOS (Mojave)
↑ less
Buy from Micro Center
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals MacBook Air Micro Center Apple
Core i5 13 inch 13.3 inch Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register