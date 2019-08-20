New
Micro Center · 52 mins ago
New Apple MacBook Air i5 13" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD & Touch ID
$870 $1,100
pickup at Micro Center

For pickup only, Micro Center offers the new Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13.3" Laptop in Space Grey for $869.99. That's $30 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30, although most retailers charge $1,039 or more. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • touch ID
  • macOS (Mojave)
