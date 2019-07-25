New
Micro Center · 1 hr ago
New Apple MacBook Air 13" Laptop w/ Touch ID & 256GB SSD
$1,100 $1,294
pickup at Micro Center

For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the New Apple MacBook Air 13" Laptop w/ Touch ID and 256GB SSD in Space Grey for $1,099.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $125, although most stores charge $1,294 or more. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • touch ID
  • macOS (Mojave)
↑ less
Buy from Micro Center
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals MacBook Air Micro Center Private Label Brands
13 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register