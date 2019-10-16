New
Walmart · 51 mins ago
NewAir 126-Can Premium Stainless Steel Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler
$225 $260
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 34- to 64-degree temperature range
  • LED light for inside visibility
  • stainless steel doors and double-paned glass
  • easy-to-use lock and key keeps adult beverages away from children
  • Model: AB-1200X
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Walmart NewAir
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register