New
Walmart · 27 mins ago
NewAir 126-Can Premium Stainless Steel Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler
$215 $260
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 4- to 64-degree temperature range
  • LED light for inside visibility
  • Stainless steel doors and double-paned glass
  • Easy-to-use lock and key keeps adult beverages away from children
  • Model: AB-1200X
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Walmart NewAir
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register