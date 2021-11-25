Save $70 on a selection of workbenches, and at least $400 on storage systems. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the NewAge Pro 3.0 85.25" x 128" Platinum Steel Garage Storage System for $2,699.99 ($470 off).
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24" x 12"
- Includes an adjustable fence, a sliding fence stop block, onboard rulers
- Model: DPA2412T
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 24" x 14" x 4"
- 18 red bins each capable of handling up to 2-lbs.
- 12 blue bins each capable of handling up to 3.5-lbs.
- Model: 80694
These start at $10 on third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from $2, decor from $3, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Sign In or Register