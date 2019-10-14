New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Nevio 5-Piece Leather Sectional w/ 2 Power Recliners
$3,099 $5,585
$200 white glove delivery

That's a savings of $2,486 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • available in Smoke Grey or Argento Stone Ivory
  • Legget and Platt 300 EZ metal support mechanism
  • 100% top grain cowhide leather
  • solid wood frame
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/14/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Sofas & Couches Macy's
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register