Macy's · 1 hr ago
$2,999 $5,585
$200 shipping
Macy's offers the Nevio 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa with Chaise in Smoke Grey or Argento Stone Ivory for $2,999 plus $200 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $2,586 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available with right or left-facing arms
- measures 124" x 124" x 32"
- one reclining piece
Details
Expires 7/8/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 1 day ago
Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa
$310
free shipping
Amazon offers the Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch in Dark Gray or Light Gray for $309.99 with free shipping. Although unavailable for comparison elsewhere, that's a great price a sectional sofa in general. Buy Now
Features
- measures 79" x 30" x 35’’
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Sectional Sofa
$600
free shipping
Furniture Mania via Amazon offers the Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Microfiber and Bonded Leather Sectional Sofa in White/Grey or Black/Grey for $599.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $369. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DHP Franklin Mid-Century Modern Twin Daybed
$196 $279
free shipping
Amazon offers the DHP Franklin Mid-Century Modern Twin Daybed in Grey for $195.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for any color by $21. Buy Now
Features
- measures 33" x 78" x 41.5"
- linen upholstery
- bentwood slats
- Model: 4126419
Amazon · 1 wk ago
NHI Express Alexandra Convertible Sectional Sofa
$324 $498
free shipping
Amazon offers the NHI Express Alexandra Convertible Sectional Sofa in Grey or Brown for $347 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17.
Update: Grey and Brown have both increased, but Blue is now $324.19. Buy Now
Features
- measures 80" x 30" x 33"
Amazon · 3 days ago
Safavieh Livingston Soho Foldable Sofa Bed
$369 $480
free shipping
Amazon offers the Safavieh Livingston Collection Soho Tufted Foldable Sofa Bed in Orange for $369 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $22, although most stores charge over $400. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same.
Features
- folds into a futon-style bed
- made of metal and eucalyptus wood with polyester upholstery
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa
$207 $500
free shipping
Amazon offers the Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa in Grey/Dark Grey for $206.89 with free shipping. That's $21 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $5, although most merchants charge well over $300. Buy Now
Tips
- This item will ship in one to two weeks.
Features
- measures 80.3" x 32" x 32.7"
- microfiber upholstery
- tufted back cushions
- Model: CC-HRF-KS3-M26-DG-RA
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa
$250 $500
free shipping
Amazon offers the Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa in Grey/Dark Grey for $249.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $18, although we saw it in another color for $61 less on Cyber Monday. Buy Now
Tips
- This item will ship in two to three weeks.
Features
- measures 80.3" x 32" x 32.7"
- microfiber upholstery
- tufted back cushions
Sam's Club · 3 wks ago
Member's Mark Harrison Dual Reclining Leather Sofa
from $649 $699
pickup at Sam's Club
Sam's Club offers it's members the Member's Mark Harrison Dual Reclining Leather Sofa for $649. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $149 shipping fee. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- Non-members pay an additional $64.90, so it's better to get a 1-year membership for $45
Features
- USB charging port
- measures 88.25" x 39" x 41.5"
- Model: 2736-47USB
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tommy Hilfiger All-American II Cotton Towels and Washcloths
$2
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99 as listed below. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's at least $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Cotton Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Cotton Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Cotton Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Macy's Lowest Prices of the Season Furniture Sale
up to 65% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 20% to 65% off a selection of beds, chairs, sofas, and other furniture. Shipping is free in many cases over $75. (Below, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; in certain cases, bulk shipping charges apply.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 5 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stripe Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
free shipping
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stripe Vested Wool Suit in Charcoal for $81.96 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $568 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select regular and long sizes 37 to 38
iTunes · 4 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Home Depot · 8 hrs ago
Power Tools at Home Depot
up to 46% off
free shipping
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 46% off a selection of power tools. (Ridgid 2" Brad Nailer and Headless Pinner 2-Tool Combo pictured.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted items include nailer kits, mobile power stations, air compressors, generators and more
- brands include DeWalt, Jackery by Honda, HDX, Ridgid, Ryobi, and Freeman
Amazon · 1 day ago
Lixada Bug Zapper
$10 $26
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59422" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to six weeks to arrive.
Features
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Funny Office Notepads 4-Pack
$13 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Thrillovation via Amazon offers the Thrillovation Funny Office Notepad 4-Pack for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Each 50-sheet pad measures 4.25" x 5.5"
- "If you're happy and you know it, It's Your Meds"
- "This two hour meeting was almost as productive as a single, well written e-mail"
- "Chaos Coordinator"
- "Let me drop everything and start working on your problem"
