Macy's · 1 hr ago
$2,999 $5,585
$200 shipping
Macy's offers the Nevio 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa with Chaise in Smoke Grey or Argento Stone Ivory for $2,999 plus $200 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago at $2,586 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available with right or left-facing arms
- measures 124" x 124" x 32"
- one reclining piece
Details
Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Sectional Sofa
$600
free shipping
Furniture Mania via Amazon offers the Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Microfiber and Bonded Leather Sectional Sofa in White/Grey or Black/Grey for $599.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $248. Buy Now
Macy's · 5 days ago
Nevio 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa w/ Chaise
$2,999 $5,585
$200 shipping
Macy's offers the Nevio 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa with Chaise in Argento Stone Ivory or Smoke Grey for $2,999 plus $200 for shipping. That's $2,586 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $200 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- available with right or left-facing arms
- measures 124" x 124" x 32"
- one reclining piece
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Sunrise Coast Torino Modern Linen Futon
$225
free shipping
Amazon offers the Sunrise Coast Torino Modern Linen Futon in Dijon for $224.70 with free shipping. That's $52 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- transitions from a couch to a bed
- polyester and foam filling
- linen upholstery and wooden legs
- measures 82" x 35" x 32"
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Oaklyn 84" Fabric Sofa with Power Recliners
$999 $1,579
$99 shipping
Macy's offers the Oaklyn 84" Fabric Sofa with Power Recliners in Vacaro Charcoal Grey or Vacaro Mocha Brown for $969 plus $99 for white glove delivery. That's $70 under list week's mention, $580 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- White glove delivery includes vacuuming where new merchandise is placed, cleaning the item after unboxing, and removing all packing materials upon departure, among other services.
Features
- 2 built-in power recliners with power headrests
- drop-down center table with cup holders
- illuminated cup holder and storage area in each arm
- 2 AC outlets & 2 USB charging ports
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Sectional Sofas at Home Depot: Up to 30% off
up to 30% off
Home Depot takes up to 30% off a selection of sectional sofas. Shipping starts at $55, although select items qualify for free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Shop Now
Amazon · 2 days ago
Ashley Furniture Bladen Contemporary Plush Upholstered Sofa
$332 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Ashley Furniture Bladen Contemporary Plush Upholstered Sofa in Coffee Brown for $332.44 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Features
- measures 36" x 90" x 30"
Wayfair · 1 hr ago
Zipcode Design Rosina Faux Leather Reversible Sleeper Sectional Sofa
$480 $1,140
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Zipcode Design Rosina Faux Leather Reversible Sleeper Sectional Sofa in Dark Brown or White for $479.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago at $660 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 65x32x118"
- back folds down to transform into a queen size bed
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa
$250 $500
free shipping
Amazon offers the Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa in Grey/Dark Grey for $249.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $18, although we saw it in another color for $61 less on Cyber Monday. Buy Now
Tips
- This item will ship in two to three weeks.
Features
- measures 80.3" x 32" x 32.7"
- microfiber upholstery
- tufted back cushions
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 2 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 3 wks ago
First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag
$13
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Empty First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag in several colors (Orange pictured) for $12.95 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- orange reflectors
- 2 outer pockets
- zippered compartment
- adjustable shoulder strap
- reinforced plastic carry handle
- Model: 999205
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
