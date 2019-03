Macy's offers the Nevio 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa with Chaise in Argento Stone Ivory or Smoke Grey forplusfor shipping. That's $2,786 off list and the lowest price we've seen. It's available with right or left-facing arms and measures 124" x 124" x 32" and features one reclining piece.Note: Shipping costs may vary by location.