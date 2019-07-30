New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Nevio 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa w/ 3 Power Recliners
$3,329 $5,715
$200 white glove delivery

Macy's offers the Nevio 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa with 3 Power Recliners in Smoke or Argento for $3,699. Coupon code "HOME" cuts that to $3329.10. With $200 for white glove delivery, that's a savings of $2,386 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • White glove delivery includes assembly and set-up in the room of your choice.
  • measures 124'' x 124'' x 32''
  • available with right or left-facing arms
  • three reclining pieces
  • top grain cowhide leather upholstery
  • solid wood framing
  • Code "HOME"
  • Expires 7/30/2019
