Macy's offers the Nevio 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa with 3 Power Recliners in Smoke or Argento for $3,699. Coupon code "HOME" cuts that to $3329.10. With $200 for white glove delivery, that's a savings of $2,386 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- White glove delivery includes assembly and set-up in the room of your choice.
- measures 124'' x 124'' x 32''
- available with right or left-facing arms
- three reclining pieces
- top grain cowhide leather upholstery
- solid wood framing
Furniture Mania via Amazon offers the Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Microfiber and Bonded Leather Sectional Sofa in White/Grey or Black/Grey for $599.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $369.
Macy's offers the Barington 81" Leather Loveseat with 2 Power Recliners in Coffee or Charcoal for $1,899. Coupon code "HOME" cuts the price to $1,709.10. With $99 scheduled white glove delivery, that's $1,080 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 2 power recliners with adjustable headrests
- USB port in console
- 250-lb. weight capacity per seat
Amazon offers the NHI Express Alexandra Convertible Sectional Sofa in Grey or Brown for $347 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17.
Update: Grey and Brown have both increased, but Blue is now $324.19.
- measures 80" x 30" x 33"
Home Depot offers the Sandy Wilson Home Brio Tufted Sofa Bed for $400. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $64, although most charge $504 or more.
- removable cushions
- solid hardwood and 11-layer plywood frame
- measures 32.5" x 77" x 20.5
- Model: S65070-997
Amazon continues to offer the Safavieh Livingston Collection Soho Tufted Foldable Sofa Bed in Orange for $369 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $22, although most stores charge over $400.
- Walmart matches this price
- folds into a futon-style bed
- made of metal and eucalyptus wood with polyester upholstery
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the Stone & Beam Bradbury Chesterfield 92.9" Tufted Sofa Couch in Hemp for $556.79 with free delivery. That's $139 under our mention from last month, $542 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Apply coupon code "PB15" to drop the price further to $473.27.
Buy Now
- extra wide seating capacity
- constructed of solid and engineered hardwoods with polyester/nylon fabric
- Model: 2675-S-Hemp
Wayfair offers the Mercury Row Clarksville Convertible Loveseat in Gray for $178.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $70 off, and the best price we could find
- unfolds flat to create a low-profile sleeping surface
- steel inner frame
Amazon offers the Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa in Grey/Dark Grey for $206.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find today by $5.
- This item will ship in two to five weeks.
- measures 80.3" x 32" x 32.7"
- microfiber upholstery
- tufted back cushions
- Model: CC-HRF-KS3-M26-DG-RA
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free.
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited.
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, otherwise orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app.
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find.
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
DeeRC via Amazon offers the DeeRC Educational Toy Robot for $15.99. Apply coupon code "7BD2WG7H" and clip the 20% off clip coupon to drop it to $6.39. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
- 360° rotatable joints
- lights
- helps develop language skills
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find.
- 98-foot range
