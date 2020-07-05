New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Nevio 3-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa w/ Chaise & 1 Power Recliner
$1849 + $169 white glove delivery $3,507
free shipping

Save 47% off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • In Smoke Grey. (Argento Stone Ivory is expected to be in stock by early September.)
  • White glove delivery includes free assembly.
Features
  • 100% grained leather
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/5/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Sofas & Couches Macy's
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register