Neutrality Magnetic Bit Screwdriver Set for $7
exclusive
New
Gshopper · 45 mins ago
Neutrality Magnetic Bit Screwdriver Set
$6.99 $20
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

Clip the $13 off on page coupon to save $23 off the list price. Buy Now at Gshopper

Tips
  • This item ships from China and may take up to 25 days to arrive.
Features
  • 24 screwdriver bits
  • aluminum handle
  • carrying case
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Screwdrivers Gshopper
Under $25 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register