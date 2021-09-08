Gshopper · 43 mins ago
$13 $18
free shipping
Apply coupon code "3BC682C70E" to save $57 off the list price. Buy Now at Gshopper
Tips
- This item ships from China and may take up to 25 days to arrive.
Features
- handle and adjustable extension rod, pry tools, tweezers, and more
- storage box
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Klein Tools Ratcheting Screwdriver & Nut Driver
$15 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3-way ratcheting mechanism
- holds 6 universal tips
- converts to 3 nut driver sizes and 1 hex driver
Ace Hardware · 1 day ago
Milwaukee 9-in-1 Multi-Bit 9" Driver
$15 $20
pickup
That's $2 less than you'd pay in store at Home Depot. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
- hex shanks
- chrome plated bits
- high torque ratchet
- precision machined bit tips
- Model: 48-22-2322
Gshopper · 3 wks ago
Bolaker Replacement Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch
$29 $37
free shipping
Apply coupon code "E43879ADC9" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Gshopper
Tips
- This item ships from China and may take up to 25 days to arrive.
Features
- Bluetooth
- 8-way direction pad
- vibration feedback motors
- six-axis stability
- ergonomic design
Sign In or Register