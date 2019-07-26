Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the Neurona OpticHD 1080p Video Recording Glasses for $44.99. Coupon code "DP5" cuts that price to $39.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- up to 80 minutes record time
- supports up to 32GB memory card
- records at 60fps
- one size fits most
- Model: OPW-1080PW
Shenzhenshiyuetengdianzishangwuyouxiangongsi via Amazon offers the Spygem X6 4K 16MP Action Camera for $59.99. Coupon code "R7L3SDPR" drops that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 4K / 30 FPS, 1080p / 60 FPS, or 720p / 120 FPS recording
- 2” LCD display
- 170° wide-angle view
- waterproof up to 99 feet
- built-in WiFi
- 2.4G remote controller
- Model: X6
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Carson 2 New Core Running Shoes in several colors (Charcoal Grey/Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's a price low now by $11.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Sperry Men's Oak Island Polarized Browline Aviator Sunglasses in several colors (Navy Horn pictured) for $20. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $16. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $44, although most retailers charge around $99. Buy Now
- polarized
- 100% UV protection
- includes storage pouch and cleaning cloth
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "PRO30" cuts it to $169.95. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $30, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Mesh Workout Shorts and T-Shirt Set in several colors (Grey/Light Blue Heather pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, $2 under our May mention, $48 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes L to XXL
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Furniture Mania via Amazon offers the Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Microfiber and Bonded Leather Sectional Sofa in White/Grey for $599.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find by $369. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Sobro Smart Coffee Table in several colors (White pictured) for $999 plus $65 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from four days ago and the best price we could find by $235. Buy Now
- built-in refrigerator
- speakers and LED lighting
- Bluetooth connectivity with smart devices
- tempered glass top with touch controls
- four power outlets and two USB ports
