Networking & Storage Deals at Dell Technologies: Up to 50% off

Save on business class switches, NAS, storage arrays, and disk backups. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Many models are discounted by an extra $250 via coupon code "SERVER250".
- Pictured is the Dell PowerVault NX3240 NX-Series Windows NAS for $5,718.99 ($5,717 off)
Save on routers, mesh WiFi systems, range extenders, portable hard drives, and modems. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the TP-Link Tri-Band 12-Stream AX11000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $279.99 for members (low by $130).
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 ports
- RJ45 ports
- color-coded labeling
- Model: AC1014
That's a $41 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds up to speeds up to 1.8Gbps
- Model: R6700AX-1AZNAS
It's $65 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, however the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- supports speeds of up to 1,200Mbps
- 2 folding external antennas
- Model: DAP-1620
Take up to half off laptops, desktops, servers, and accessories. Select builds are further discounted by coupon codes, which you'll find on the product pages. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Precision 3551 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Workstation Laptop for $1,419 ($1,738 off)
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Select builds are further discounted by coupon codes (you'll find them on the product pages).
Save on Vostro, XPS, Inspiron, and Optiplex models, with deals starting from $569 (outside of one $399 exception). Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $679 ($562 off).
Save at least $400 and as much as $2,568 on a range of high-powered laptops and desktops, with deals starting from $919. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Precision 5550 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" 4K Workstation w/ 4GB GPU for $1,499 ($1,848 off).
Sign In or Register