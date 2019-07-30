New
Netgear Orbi Whole Home WiFi System w/ Built-in Modem & Router
$230 $400
free shipping

B&H Photo Video offers the Orbi Whole Home WiFi System with Built-in Modem & Router for $399.99. Clip the on-page coupon to drop that to $229.99 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $54 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find for both today by $100. Buy Now

Features
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Orbi satelite node
  • WiFi range up to 4,000 square feet
  • DOCSIS 3.0 compatible
  • 32 download channels, 8 upload channels
  • Model: CBK40-100NAS
