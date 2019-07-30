- Create an Account or Login
B&H Photo Video offers the Orbi Whole Home WiFi System with Built-in Modem & Router for $399.99. Clip the on-page coupon to drop that to $229.99 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $54 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find for both today by $100. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Refurb Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Mesh WiFi Extender for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $40. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link Archer C1200 Dual-Band 802.11ac Wireless Gigabit Ethernet Router for $59.99. Clip the 50% off coupon on the product page to cut it to $29.99. With free shipping, that's an all-time low and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Sinmax via Amazon offers its Comfast WiFi Range Extender for $39.97. Coupon code "40ER1KXQ" drops the price to $23.98. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
NeweggFlash offers the TP-Link OnHub AC1900 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Router for $54.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $28.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Linksys E2500 N600 Dual-Band 802.11n Wireless Router for $29.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Silver or Gold for $719 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and at least $300 under what most stores are charging for this 2017 model.
Update: Silver has increased, but Gold is still $719. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link Smart WiFi Light Switch 3-Way Kit for $54.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that price to $34.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our May mention and the best price we've seen (low today by $20.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Easy Switch for $29.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $16.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $3.) Buy Now
